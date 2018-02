Feb 21 (Reuters) - Yowie Group Ltd:

* HY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES DOWN 16 PERCENT TO $8 MILLION

* ‍HY NET LOSS FOR PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE $3.5 MILLION

* ‍REVISED OUTLOOK OF REVENUE GUIDANCE TO BE FLAT FOR CURRENT FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)