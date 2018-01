Jan 3 (Reuters) - Yowie Group Ltd:

* MARK SCHUESSLER APPOINTED AS NEW GLOBAL CEO REPLACING BERT ALFONSO

* NET SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR FY18 REVISED TO 17%, FROM 55%

* GROUP NET SALES FOR Q2 OF FY18 US$5.4 MILLION, UP 23% ON SALES IN CORRESPONDING PERIOD OF FY17