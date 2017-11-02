BRIEF-YRC Worldwide posts Q3 ‍income per share $0.09​

Nov 2 (Reuters) - YRC Worldwide Inc
* YRC Worldwide reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 revenue $1.251 billion
* YRC Worldwide Inc - Q3 2017 tonnage per day increased 0.7 pct at YRC Freight and 4.0 pct at regional segment compared to Q3 2016
* YRC Worldwide Inc - consolidated operating ratio for Q3 2017 of 96.8 was consistent with Q3 2016
* YRC Worldwide Inc qtrly operating revenue for YRC Freight was $787.8 million versus $777.9 million
* YRC Worldwide Inc - qtrly income per share $0.09
* YRC Worldwide - YRC Freight is implementing “significant” change of operations including transitioning 8 terminals to regional distribution centers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: