FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-YRC Worldwide sees FY 2017 revenue about $4.8 bln to $5 bln
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Bollywood
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
For some dissidents, party congress means a paid 'vacation'
China
For some dissidents, party congress means a paid 'vacation'
Our best photos from India this week
Pictures
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 18, 2017 / 8:25 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-YRC Worldwide sees FY 2017 revenue about $4.8 bln to $5 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - YRC Worldwide Inc-

* YRC Worldwide updates 2017 financial projections

* YRC Worldwide - Sees quarterly revenue about $1.25 billion

* YRC Worldwide - Sees FY 2017 revenue about $4.8 billion to $5.0 billion

* YRC Worldwide - ‍lowered projected adjusted EBITDA from approximately $320 million to $340 million to approximately $280 million to $300 million for full-year 2017​

* YRC Worldwide - ‍hurricanes impacted operations at YRC Freight and Holland during Q3 leading to temporary closing or limited operations at 28 terminals​

* YRC Worldwide - ‍projected full-year 2017 consolidated projected operating income lowered to about $100 million to $120 million​

* YRC Worldwide - ‍investment in capital expenditures, new operating leases for revenue equipment to be equal to 6% to 8% of operating revenue in 2017​

* YRC Worldwide - ‍expect to take delivery of more than 800 new tractors and 2,400 new trailers in Q4 2017 and Q1 2018​

* YRC Worldwide Inc - expects to report consolidated operating income of about $40 million for three months ended September 30, 2017​

* YRC Worldwide - expects to report adjusted EBITDA of approximately $81 million​ in Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.