Jan 2 (Reuters) - Yuexiu Property Co Ltd:

* CO, DRAGON YIELD HOLDING & YUEXIU INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT ENTER INTO PLACEMENT DEAL WITH PLACING AGENT DBS ASIA CAPITAL

* ‍GROSS PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED PLACEMENT ARE ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT HK$376.5 MILLION

* DRAGON YIELD HOLDING & YUEXIU INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT TO SELL 77 MILLION UNITS AT PRICE OF HK$4.89 PER UNIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)