Aug 9 (Reuters) - Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust :

* ‍HY distribution per unit RMB 0.1346 versus RMB 0.1346 year-ago​

* HY net property income RMB 644.8 million versus RMB 609.3 million

* ‍Interim distribution to unitholders for 2017 interim period will be approximately RMB0.1346​