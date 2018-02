Feb 13 (Reuters) - Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust :

* FY PROFIT AFTER TAX RMB 1.44 BILLION VERSUS RMB712.1 MILLION

* FY NET PROPERTY INCOME RMB‍ 1.31​ BILLION VERSUS RMB1.27 BILLION

* FY DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT HK$ 0.3335​