6 days ago
BRIEF-Yum Brands Q2 GAAP EPS $0.58‍​
Featured
#Regulatory News
August 3, 2017 / 1:05 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Yum Brands Q2 GAAP EPS $0.58‍​

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Yum! Brands Inc

* Yum Brands - second-quarter gaap eps was $0.58‍​

* Yum Brands - second-quarter eps excluding special items was $0.68‍​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Yum Brands qtrly worldwide system sales grew 6 percent, with KFC and Taco Bell at 7% and Pizza Hut at 2%.‍​

* Yum Brands - maintains full-year core operating profit growth guidance

* Yum Brands - foreign currency translation negatively impacted gaap operating profit by $6 million‍​ in quarter

* Qtrly total revenues $1.45 billion versus $1.51 billion ‍​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $1.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Yum brands - during the quarter, recorded a non-cash charge of $16 million in special items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

