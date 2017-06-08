BRIEF-Yum Brands says certain units entered refinancing amendment - SEC filing

June 8 (Reuters) - Yum! Brands Inc:

* On June 7 Pizza Hut Holdings, KFC Holding, Taco Bell Of America entered into a refinancing amendment - SEC filing

* Amendment reduces interest rate applicable to term a loan and for borrowings under revolving facility by 0.75% to adjusted LIBOR plus 1.50%

* Under amendment company repriced its existing approximately $500 million term loan a facility and $1 billion revolving facility

* Maturity date for the term A loan and the revolving facility has been extended to June 7, 2022 pursuant to the amendment