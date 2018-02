BRIEF-Yum China Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $0.23

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Yum China Holdings Inc:

* YUM CHINA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.23

* Q4 REVENUE $2.2 BILLION

* QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES GREW 5%

* QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES GREW 5%, WITH AN INCREASE OF 7% AT KFC AND 1% AT PIZZA HUT

* ‍AS A RESULT OF TAX ACT CO INCURRED AN ESTIMATED TAX CHARGE OF $164 MILLION, OR $0.42 PER SHARE, DURING Q4​

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10 PER SHARE ON YUM CHINA‘S COMMON STOCK

* MOBILE PAYMENTS ACCOUNTED FOR ABOUT 53% OF COMPANY SALES DURING Q4 OF 2017

* OPENED 339 NEW RESTAURANTS DURING QUARTER