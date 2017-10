Oct 6 (Reuters) - YuMe Inc

* YuMe Inc - ‍on October 2, 2017, YuMe , Inc. adopted a plan to restructure and streamline certain of its operations​

* YuMe Inc - ‍as part of restructuring plan, company expects to reduce its workforce by approximately 3% by end of 2017​

* YuMe Inc says anticipates restructuring plan will focus on operations in United Kingdom, will be implemented before end of Q1 of 2018​