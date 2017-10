Oct 4 (Reuters) - Yunbo Digital Synergy Group Ltd:

* Unit entered capital increase agreement with Dynamic Telecom, Shenzhen Quantum & Qianhai YBDS

* Unit, Dynamic Telecom and Shenzhen Quantum to subscribe for increased registered capital for consideration of RMB25 million

* After subscription, equity interest of group in Qianhai YBDS will be diluted from 100 percent to 60 percent