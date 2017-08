Aug 2 (Reuters) - China's Shanghai Clearing House said on Wednesday:

* Yunfeng Group faces uncertainties over making payment on a private placement note due on Aug. 8

* The total value of notes issued is 1 billion yuan ($148.88 million)

* Interest on the notes is 7.70 percent($1 = 6.7170 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Engen Tham)