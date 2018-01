Jan 3 (Reuters) - Yuzhou Properties Co Ltd:

* ‍IN 2017, ACCUMULATED SALES OF GROUP WAS RMB40,306 MILLION​

* ‍DECEMBER 2017 SALES OF COMPANY, ITS SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES WAS RMB3,598 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)