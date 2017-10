BRIEF-YY reports Q2 revenue RMB 2.609 billion

Aug 10 (Reuters) - YY Inc

* YY reports second quarter 2017 unaudited financial results

* Q2 revenue RMB 2.609 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 2.48 billion

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue RMB 2.75 billion to RMB 2.85 billion

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue up about 31.6 to 36.4 percent

* Qtrly diluted net income per ads $1.47

* Q2 earnings per share view CNY 8.41, revenue view CNY 2.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly non-GAAP diluted net income per ads $1.53

* YY Inc qtrly ‍ mobile live streaming monthly active users (MAU) increased by 27.1 percent year over year to over 66.1 million​

* YY Inc qtrly ‍total live streaming paying users increased by 46.1 percent year over year to over 5.7 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: