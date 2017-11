Nov 28 (Reuters) - Z-Obee Holdings Ltd:

* ‍XIONG JIANRUI AND YI PEIJIAN HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS​

* ‍XIONG JIANRUI APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD WITH

* ‍YI PEIJIAN APPOINTED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​

* ‍ALL EXISTING DIRECTORS WILL CEASE TO BE DIRECTORS OF COMPANY WITH EFFECT FROM 9:00 A.M. ON 30 NOVEMBER 2017

* ‍APPLICATION HAS BEEN MADE TO STOCK EXCHANGE FOR RESUMPTION OF TRADING IN SHARES OF COMPANY WITH EFFECT FROM 9:00 A.M. ON 30 NOVEMBER 2017​​