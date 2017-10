Oct 25 (Reuters) - MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAUDI ARABIA

* BOARD PROPOSES CAPITAL REDUCTION TO 3.62 BILLION RIYALS FROM 5.84 BILLION RIYALS TO WRITE OFF ACCUMULATED LOSSES OF 2.22 BILLION RIYALS

* FOLLOWING CAPITAL REDUCTION, CO PLANS TO INCREASE CAPITAL TO 9.62 BILLION RIYALS FROM 3.62 BILLION RIYALS BY WAY OF RIGHTS ISSUE OF 6 BILLION RIYALS

* APPOINTS BAKER & MCKENZIE LIM AS LEGAL ADVISOR TO MANAGE CAPITAL REDUCTION AND RIGHTS ISSUE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: