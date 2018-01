Jan 23 (Reuters) - MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAUDI ARABIA:

* FY NET PROFIT 12 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS LOSS OF 979 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* FY TOTAL REVENUE 7.31 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 6.93 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* SUBSCRIBER BASE DECREASED BY 24 PERCENT, REACHING 8.3 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS FOR CURRENT YEAR COMPARED TO 10.9 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS IN PREVIOUS YEAR