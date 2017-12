Dec 18 (Reuters) - Zaklady Miesne Henryk Kania SA:

* SIGNS AGREEMENT TO TRANSFER BUSINESS OF STAROPOLSKIE SPECJALY SP. Z O.O TO CO

* ESTIMATED VALUE OF STAROPOLSKIE SPECJALY AT 293 MILLION ZLOTYS

* AS PART OF TRANSACTION STAROPOLSKIE SPECJALY HAS BEEN RELEASED FROM DEBT OF 245.8 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)