Oct 18 (Reuters) - Zalando Se

* Zalando co-ceo confirms full-year guidance for sales in upper half of 20-25 percent range, adjusted. Ebit in lower half of 5-6 percent range

* Zalando co-ceo says launching beauty category involves investment across supply chain but declines to put a figure on it

* Zalando co-ceo sees opportunity to take similar market share in beauty business as it has in fashion sector Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)