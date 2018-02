Feb 14 (Reuters) - Zall Group Ltd:

* SEES ‍SIGNIFICANT INCREASE OF OVER 16 TIMES IN REVENUE AND AN INCREASE OF 5% TO 30% IN PROFIT FOR YEAR​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍ COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF 50.6% EQUITY INTEREST IN SHENZHEN SINOAGRI IN JUNE 2017​