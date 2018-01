Jan 3 (Reuters) - Zall Group Ltd:

* ZALL GROUP LTD - UNIT DISPOSED SHARES IN A SERIES OF ON-MARKET TRANSACTIONS FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY HK$96.8 MILLION

* ZALL GROUP- DISPOSED SHARES, BEING 11.4 MILLION CHINA HIGH SPEED TRANSMISSION EQUIPMENT (CHST) SHARES, REPRESENTS 0.69% OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF CHST