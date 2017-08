June 27 (Reuters) - ZAMBAL SPAIN SOCIMI SA:

* APPROVES TO PAY OUT 24.7 MILLION EUROS IN DIVIDENDS

* TO ISSUE NEW SHARES FOR 91.2 MILLION EUROS TO COMPENSATE CREDITS

* TO ISSUE NEW SHARES AT A PREMIUM OF 0.25 EURO/SHARE TO COMPENSATE CREDITS OF ALTAYA PTE Source text: bit.ly/2sXB5RV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)