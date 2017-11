Nov 29 (Reuters) - Zapf Creation AG:

* RAISES FY 2017 FORECAST

* SEES INCREASE IN GROUP REVENUES TO ESTIMATED EUR 77 TO 79 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 69.9 MILLION)

* FY GROSS PROFIT MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE BETTER AT 45% TO 47% (PREVIOUS YEAR: 43.7%)

* FY IFRS EARNINGS TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY TO EUR 12.5 TO 14 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 8.9 MILLION)