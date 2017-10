Aug 10 (Reuters) - ZB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD:

* HY ENDED JUNE 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF $9.4 MILLION VERSUS $7.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* HY NET INTEREST AND RELATED INCOME OF $9.1 MILLION VERSUS $8.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS BOARD DOES NOT CONSIDER IT PRUDENT TO DECLARE AN INTERIM DIVIDEND