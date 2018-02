Feb 26 (Reuters) - ZEAL Network SE:

* DGAP-NEWS: PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED RESULTS: ZEAL GROUP EXCEEDS GUIDANCE IN 2017

* DIVIDEND 1.00 EURPER SHARE

* FY EBIT OF EUR 25.2 MILLION AND TOTAL OPERATING PERFORMANCE (TOP) OF EUR 141.2 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 EBIT IN RANGE OF EUR 33 MILLION - EUR 43 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 TOTAL OPERATING PERFORMANCE (TOP) OF EUR 150 MILLION - EUR 160 MILLION

* FY NET PROFT OF EUR 16.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 26.0 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)