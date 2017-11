BRIEF-Zeal Network 9-mth ‍EBIT of EUR 12.5million

Nov 10 (Reuters) - ZEAL NETWORK:

* DGAP-NEWS: ZEAL NETWORK SE: NEW COUNTRIES, PRODUCTS AND CUSTOMERS: A BRIGHT FUTURE FOR ZEAL AS Q3 RESULTS MATCH GUIDANCE

* ‍EBIT OF EUR12.5MILLION FOR FIRST NINE MONTHS OF YEAR (2016: EUR23.3MILLION)​

* ‍BILLINGS FOR FIRST NINE MONTHS OF YEAR WERE STABLE AT EUR201.7MILLION (2016: EUR204.1 MILLION)​

* ‍STRATEGIC OUTLOOK UNCHANGED​

* ‍CONFIRMS ITS INTENTION TO PAY A TOTAL DIVIDEND OF AT LEAST EUR1.00 PER SHARE​

* 9MTH ‍TOTAL OPERATING PERFORMANCE (TOP) SHOWED A SLIGHT DECREASE OF 3.6% TO EUR97.6MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)