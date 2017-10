Aug 11 (Reuters) - ZEAL NETWORK SE:

* CONTINUED GROWTH IN BILLINGS, REVENUES AND ACTIVE CUSTOMERS

* TOTAL DIVIDEND 1.00 EURPER SHARE

* ‍IN FIRST SIX MONTHS, EBIT DECREASED FROM EUR 10.3 MILLION LAST YEAR TO EUR 7.9 MILLION THIS YEAR​

* ‍H1 TOTAL OPERATING PERFORMANCE UP 6% TO EUR 65.0 MILLION​

* ZEAL'S STRATEGIC OUTLOOK FOR 2017 REMAINS UNCHANGED