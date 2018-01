Jan 19 (Reuters) - Zealand Pharma A/S:

* ZEALAND PHARMA ANNOUNCES PROGRESS TO PHASE 3 WITH DASIGLUCAGON FOR THE TREATMENT OF CONGENITAL HYPERINSULINISM IN FIRST HALF 2018

* ZEALAND PHARMA - U.S. FDA APPROVED ZEALAND'S INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR INITIATION OF TWO PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIALS OF DASIGLUCAGON IN CHI​