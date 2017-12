Dec 21 (Reuters) - ZEALAND PHARMA A/S:

* ZEALAND PHARMA MAKES AN INITIAL USD 1.5 MILLION EQUITY INVESTMENT IN SERIES B OFFERING OF BETA BIONICS, INC.

* POTENTIAL FUTURE INVESTMENTS OF UP TO USD 3.5 MILLION ARE LINKED TO CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT MILESTONES

* COLLABORATES WITH BETA BIONICS TO ADVANCE DEVELOPMENT OF ITS DASIGLUCAGON IN ILET(TM)