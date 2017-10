Oct 4 (Reuters) - ZEALAND PHARMA A/S

* REG-ZEALAND PHARMA AND TORREY PINES INSTITUTE FOR MOLECULAR STUDIES ANNOUNCE RESEARCH COLLABORATION

* ‍PARTIES TO COOPERATE IN ORDER TO IDENTIFY NOVEL PEPTIDE THERAPEUTICS USING TPIMS'S PROPRIETARY PEPTIDE LIBRARIES​