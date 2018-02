Feb 7 (Reuters) - ZEALAND PHARMA A/S:

* REG-ZEALAND REPORTS ROYALTY REVENUE FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017

* ZEALAND REPORTS ROYALTY REVENUE OF DKK 11.3 MILLION/USD 1.8 MILLION FOR Q4 2017

* ‍IN Q4 SOLIQUA 100/33 SALES GREW 30% OVER PREVIOUS QUARTER​

* ROYALTY REVENUE FOR 2017 AMOUNTED TO DKK 38.8 MILLION/USD 6.3 MILLION AN INCREASE OF 59% OVER PREVIOUS YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)