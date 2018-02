BRIEF-Zebra Holdings And Lorito Agree To Acquire Shares Of Lundin Gold

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Lundin Gold Inc:

* ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.À.R.L. AND LORITO HOLDINGS S.À.R.L. AGREE TO ACQUIRE SHARES OF LUNDIN GOLD INC.

* ‍ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.À.R.L. SAYS HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 8.1 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF LUNDIN GOLD AT US$4.33 PER COMMON SHARE​

* ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.À.R.L. - ‍LORITO HOLDINGS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 3.5 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF LUNDIN GOLD, AT US$4.33 PER COMMON SHARE ​

* ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.À.R.L. SAYS CO & LORITO COLLECTIVELY WILL OWN AGGREGATE OF 47.5 MILLION (22.27 PERCENT) OF ISSUED SHARES OF LUNDIN GOLD​

* ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.À.R.L.-CO, LORITO, PURSUANT TO PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 93.5 MILLION COMMON SHARES BY LUNDIN GOLD, AGREED TO ACQUIRE SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: