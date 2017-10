BRIEF-Zebra Technologies says on July 6, provided notice of conditional partial redemption to holders of its $1.05 bln amount of 7.25 pct senior notes due 2022

July 6 (Reuters) - Zebra Technologies Corp:

* Zebra Technologies says on July 6, provided notice of conditional partial redemption to holders of its $1.05 billion amount of 7.25% senior notes due 2022

* Zebra Technologies says pursuant to notice, co elected to redeem $750 million in principal amount of outstanding notes on august 7, 2017 - sec filing

* Zebra Technologies - redemption price of notes, as set forth in indenture, is equal to 100 % of principal amount of such notes redeemed - sec filing

* Zebra Technologies Corp - if financing condition is not satisfied by august 7, 2017 redemption date may be delayed Source text (bit.ly/2uPge2H) Further company coverage: