Jan 15 (Reuters) - Zedcor Energy Inc:

* ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; APPOINTMENT OF A PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS AND DEED OF GIFT OF COMMON SHARES

* SAYS IAN H. MCKINNON APPOINTED CEO AND PRESIDENT

* - ‍BRAD MUNRO TO STEP DOWN AS INTERIM CEO, BUT WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: