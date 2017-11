Nov 14 (Reuters) - Zedcor Energy Inc

* Zedcor Energy Inc announces 2017 third quarter results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.02‍​

* Qtrly revenues increased by $1.2 million or 33% from $2.4 million to $3.5 million compared to the same quarter in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: