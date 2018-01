Jan 22 (Reuters) -

* ZEFF CAPITAL SAYS ON JAN 19 IT PROPOSED ITS INTEREST TO BUYOUT MICROWAVE FILTER CO FOR $0.72 PER SHARE IN CASH - SEC FILING

* ZEFF CAPITAL OWNED 8.6 PERCENT STAKE IN MICROWAVE FILTER CO AS OF JAN 19 Source text: (bit.ly/2DwsNJ9)