Nov 13 (Reuters) - ZENICOR MEDICAL SYSTEMS AB:

* ‍PILOT PROJECT CARRIED OUT IN NORTHERN FINLAND DURING H1 2017 HAS SHOWN POSITIVE RESULTS​

* ‍OULU SYDÄNKESKUS HAS CHOSEN TO CONTINUE AND EXPAND THEIR USAGE OF ZENICOR-ECG SYSTEM​