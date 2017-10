Oct 30 (Reuters) - Zenitas Healthcare Ltd :

* ‍Raising $29.7 mln via fully underwritten institutional placement & entitlement offer

* ‍Expects pro-forma FY18 EBITDA to increase by at least 30 percent ​

* ‍Sees pro-forma FY18 revenue of $30 million - $40 m​ln