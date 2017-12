Dec 22 (Reuters) - Zenitas Healthcare Ltd:

* AGEWELL PHYSIOTHERAPY ACQUISITION

* REAFFIRMS MARKET GUIDANCE FOR FY18 EBITDA OF $13M - $13.5M PRIOR TO AGEWELL AND PSMG ACQUISITIONS​

* ‍ENTERED INTO A BINDING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100% OF AGEWELL PHYSIOTHERAPY FOR $4.8M​

* ‍"ACQUISITION MULTIPLE REPRESENTS AROUND 5 TIMES FORECAST FY18 EBITDA"​