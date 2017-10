Aug 9 (Reuters) - ZENITEL NV:

* H1 REVENUE AMOUNTED TO EUR 30.2 MILLION COMPARED TO LAST YEAR’S EUR 34.2 MILLION.

* H1 NET PROFIT OF EUR 0.7 MILLION AGAINST EUR 1.1 MILLION LAST YEAR.

* H1 OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) AMOUNTED TO EUR 1.3 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 1.2 MILLION LAST YEAR.

* H1 EBITDA WAS EUR 2.2 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 2.4 MILLION IN 2016. Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)