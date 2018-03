March 7 (Reuters) - Zenrin Co Ltd

* Says it will issue 2023 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with subscription warrants, worth above 8 billion yen

* Maturity date on March 31, 2023

* Proceeds will be used to repurchase shares and replenish working capital

