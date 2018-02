Feb 23 (Reuters) - ZETADISPLAY AB:

* ZETADISPLAY: QYN IN THE NETHERLANDS HAS SIGNED AN ORDER WORTH SEK 6 MILLION

* ‍SIGNED A NEW ORDER FOR DELIVERY OF COMPANY‘S DIGITAL SIGNAGE PLATFORM TO AN EXISTING CUSTOMER​

* ‍ESTIMATES VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 6 MILLION OVER A TWO-YEAR PERIOD AND INSTALLATION STARTS IMMEDIATELY.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)