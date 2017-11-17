FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zetta Jet says hopes to emerge from Chapter 11 in Feb 2018​
November 17, 2017 / 7:16 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Zetta Jet says hopes to emerge from Chapter 11 in Feb 2018​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Zetta Jet :

* Says existing lessor Scout Aviation II, LLC has committed to provide up to $8.5 million in post-petition financing​

* Says hopes to emerge from Chapter 11 in February 2018​

* Says ‍scout Aviation will sponsor company’s restructuring plan, acting as a stalking horse bidder​

* ‍Says financing will enable co to satisfy customary obligations associated with daily operations

* ‍Says intends to file a motion seeking approval of bidding procedures shortly​ as required under chapter 11 Source text for Eikon:

