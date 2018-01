Jan 17 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Zhangjiagang Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT GETS CENTRAL BANK'S APPROVAL TO ISSUE UP TO 1.5 BILLION YUAN ($233.16 million) TIER-2 CAPITAL BONDS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2B92R0b Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4333 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)