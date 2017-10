Oct 23 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Busen Garments Co Ltd :

* Says a Chongqing-based technology firm is in deal to buy shares of co from co’s top shareholder Shanghai Ruizhi Assets Management Partnership (LP), owning 29.86 percent voting power after transaction

* Says the Chongqing-based technology firm will be the top shareholder and Zhao Chunxia will be the actual controller of co

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EAFhgo

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)