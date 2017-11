Nov 22 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Crystal-Optech Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest 1.87 billion yen ($16.69 million) in Japan’s Optorun Co Ltd 6235.T>

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jMgNu5

Further company coverage: ($1 = 112.0600 yen) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)