Sept 15 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Daily Digital Culture Group Co Ltd

* Says board elects Jiang Guoxing as chairman

* Says it plans to sell 31 percent stake in network technology unit for at least 133.8 million yuan ($20.45 million)

* Says it agrees to sell 7.6 percent stake in Tangren.com for 227.7 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2xDjns2; bit.ly/2y3jHMK; bit.ly/2y3jOYG; bit.ly/2fnPelH

