March 2(Reuters) - Zhejiang Furun Co Ltd

* Says co plans to sell 47.4 percent stake in Zhejiang-based textile unit, 60 percent stake in silk weaving unit and 50 percent stake in property unit to co’s controlling shareholder, for 75.3 million yuan in total

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/YCCSiY

