Aug 8(Reuters) - Zhejiang Guangsha Co Ltd

* Says 61 million shares (7 percent stake) held by co's second biggest shareholder were frozen in order for three years from Aug. 4

* Says 65.3 million shares (7.5 percent stake) held by co's second biggest shareholder were unfrozen on Aug. 4

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5FwtNg

